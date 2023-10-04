Worldcoin projects win awards at ETHGlobal New York

According to Foresight News, two projects by Worldcoin have won awards at the ETHGlobal New York event. The smart contract ownership recovery scheme A.S.R. won the 'Best Overall' award for its use of World ID to recover smart contract ownership in case of lost EOA owner keys. The decentralized petition platform C3 won the 'Best Governance Application' award for using World ID to ensure that each petition signature comes from a verified unique human.

