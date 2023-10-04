Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AirBit Club Ponzi Scheme Perpetrators Sentenced by US District Court

Binance News
2023-10-04 09:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has sentenced three key individuals involved in the AirBit Club cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. Scott Hughes, Cecilia Millan, and Karina Chairez were sentenced on October 3, after pleading guilty to money laundering and other charges in early 2023. Hughes, who allegedly laundered approximately $18 million in AirBit Club fraud proceeds, received an 18-month prison sentence. Millan and Chairez, both senior-level promoters of AirBit Club, were sentenced to five years and one year and one day in prison, respectively. Additionally, Hughes was sentenced to three years of supervised release, while Millan and Chairez received three years and three months of supervised release, respectively. The AirBit Club scheme, launched in late 2015, was promoted as a multi-level marketing club in the cryptocurrency industry. The defendants provided presentations to trick investors into believing that AirBit Club had guaranteed daily returns from crypto mining and trading. However, $100 million of investors' money went to the pockets of its founders and promoters instead of funding the promoted crypto operations. U.S. attorney Damian Williams emphasized that Hughes, Millan, and Chairez each played a key role in perpetuating the AirBit Club pyramid scheme. He stated that the sentences send a message that anyone who facilitates cryptocurrency investment schemes will face serious consequences for such crimes. This comes after AirBit Club co-founder Pablo Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 years in prison in late September 2023. Another co-founder, Dos Santos, who has pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and bank fraud conspiracy, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4, 2023. Santos will be the last defendant to be sentenced out of a total of six defendants behind AirBit Club. Jackie Aguilar, who pled guilty in February 2023, reportedly passed away in May, a few weeks prior to sentencing.
View full text