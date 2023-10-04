US prosecutors reaffirm existing legal framework is sufficient to charge Sam Bankman-Fried with fraud-related offenses

According to Foresight News, US prosecutors reiterated on Wednesday that the existing legal framework is sufficient to charge Sam Bankman-Fried with fraud-related offenses. The US Department of Justice dismissed SBF's claim of 'lack of evidence of cryptocurrency regulation' in the documents submitted on Wednesday, stating that the prohibition of misappropriation of customer assets is the law that the defendant is accused of violating. The lack of regulation has nothing to do with whether the victim entrusted the money to the defendant for custody, and the evidence or argument about the lack of regulation would only confuse the jury. Furthermore, the US Department of Justice responded that it does not oppose SBF providing acceptable evidence of charitable activities, as long as the evidence is for a proper purpose, including not for the purpose of inclination or character.

