SBF's early crypto investments faced significant losses, according to new book

Binance News
2023-10-04 08:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, in Michael Lewis' new book 'Going Infinite' about SBF, it is revealed that since the establishment of Alameda Research in 2017, the 26-year-old SBF raised nearly $170 million in funds from the effective altruism community. SBF invested these funds in the cryptocurrency market, experiencing losses of millions of dollars in the initial months, with one month seeing daily losses exceeding $500,000. Some trading funds even disappeared due to poor fund management. Additionally, SBF used a robot program called Modelbot to trade nearly 500 tokens on about 30 exchanges. However, the program did not differentiate between highly liquid cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and meme coins with scarce trading volumes, causing concerns among Alameda's early employees. The situation began to improve after Gary Wang and Nishad Singh joined the company. Wang reportedly developed a quantitative trading system that eventually started making money for Alameda, while Singh integrated various parts to manage the company.
