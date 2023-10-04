Buy Crypto
Saison Capital allocates $100 million for investments in Web2 and Web3 sectors

Binance News
2023-10-04 08:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Singapore-based venture capital firm Saison Capital, a subsidiary of Credit Saison, has allocated $100 million for investments in the Web2 and Web3 sectors, including continued investments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets. So far, the firm has completed 42 investment deals in the blockchain sector, with its portfolio companies including cryptocurrency lending platform Helix, multi-party computation-protected wallet Krayon, and Web3 gaming company Avium. Saison Capital's head, Qin En Looi, stated that the firm is expanding its parent fund's authorization and seeking to shift its investment portfolio more from Web2 to Web3. This will not only include early-stage projects but also involve investing in more new funds focused on cryptocurrencies.
