Whampoa Group plans to launch $100 million venture capital fund for Web3 and digital assets

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based investment firm Whampoa Group is planning to launch a $100 million venture capital fund by the end of this year, as reported by Nikkei Asia citing informed sources. The fund is expected to invest in the Web3 and digital asset sectors, focusing on Series A financing deals. It was previously reported that the fund would be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022, but Whampoa Group's digital asset investment arm, Whampoa Digital, has not yet commented on the matter.

