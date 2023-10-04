Ledger partners with Sotheby's to provide digital custody solutions for collectors

According to Foresight News, hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has announced a partnership with Sotheby's to provide digital custody solutions for collectors. Starting in 2024, buyers of top auctioned digital artworks at Sotheby's will receive a limited edition Ledger Nano X wallet co-branded with Sotheby's. The collaboration also includes the launch of cross-brand educational content, with Ledger curating and publishing content from its digital asset education platform, Ledger Academy, on Sotheby's Metaverse.

