Sui Liquid Stake Hackathon concludes with five winning teams

According to Foresight News, the Sui Liquid Stake Hackathon has come to an end, with five teams winning awards and six teams receiving honorable mentions. The Sui Foundation will provide 25 million staked SUI, worth $125,000, to the winning teams. Additionally, two teams won bounties provided by Sui's DeFi protocol. The winning projects for the liquidity staking awards are Aftermath Finance, Haedal Protocol, and Volo. The projects that won the LST DeFi and tools awards are Aftermath Finance, Bucket Protocol, and Wisp Swap. The projects that received honorable mentions include Degenhive, Desig, Interest Protocol, Kana Labs, Legato, and Suisa. Furthermore, DeFi strategy aggregator SuiStrat won bounties provided by Sui DeFi applications Cetus, Scallop, and NAVI, while decentralized liquidity staking platform Volo won a bounty provided by Cetus.

