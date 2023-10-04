copy link
QuickSwap Partners with Powerloom to Launch Incentivized Testnet on Polygon zkEVM
Binance News
2023-10-04 07:03
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange (DEX) QuickSwap has announced a partnership with decentralized data protocol Powerloom to launch an incentivized testnet on Polygon zkEVM. The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of the Polygon ecosystem and further develop the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
