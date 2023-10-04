New York's MoMA Launches Web3 Postcards on Blockchain

According to Foresight News, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has announced the launch of 'Web3 Postcards', a series of digital postcards designed by 15 artists and minted on the blockchain. Each postcard comes with 15 blank stamps for users and co-creators to design and sign. MoMA aims to provide a more accessible and creative way for people to experience NFTs and blockchain technology, as well as to stimulate connections and conversations within the digital art world.

