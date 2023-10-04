Humata AI Raises $3.5 Million in Funding Round

According to Foresight News, generative AI development company Humata AI has announced the completion of a $3.5 million funding round, with participation from Google's Gradient Ventures, ARK Invest, and M13. The new funds will be used to accelerate product development and expand the company's team size. Humata AI is an artificial intelligence company that offers a platform like ChatGPT, which is applicable to all documents, including PDFs. This platform enables individuals and organizations to seamlessly extract insights and answers from single or multiple PDFs simultaneously.

