copy link
create picture
more
Polygon's Avail modular blockchain project plans to close Kate testnet in October
Binance News
2023-10-04 04:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon's modular blockchain project, Avail, has announced plans to close its Kate testnet in October in preparation for the incentivized testnet. Over the next few weeks, Avail will provide more detailed information about the incentivized testnet, token economy model, and other aspects. The number of validators for Avail's incentivized testnet will be limited to 300.
View full text