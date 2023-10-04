KTX.Finance Receives Mantle Ecosystem Grant and Reports $21 Million Trading Volume

According to Foresight News, decentralized derivatives trading platform KTX.Finance has announced that it has received an ecosystem grant from Layer2 network Mantle, although the specific amount has not been disclosed. In addition, KTX.Finance claims that since the launch of its mainnet a month ago, the trading volume has exceeded $21 million, with a total locked value of $2 million. In a previous report by Foresight News, KTX.Finance completed a $4 million seed funding round in July this year, led by Hashed, with participation from investors including AlphaLab Capital and CRIT Ventures.

View full text