OpenSea Launches Creator Tool OpenSea Studio

According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced the official launch of OpenSea Studio, a creator tool aimed at helping creators start and manage NFT projects. The tool allows creators to create and manage their projects end-to-end, including setting up whitelists, uploading media or metadata, and building pages. Creators can mint NFTs to their own wallets, supporting most blockchains compatible with OpenSea, and allowing collectors to use credit/debit cards for NFT minting. OpenSea plans to add new features in the coming months, including new collection pages and quick deletion of NFT versions. Meanwhile, OpenSea has discontinued its lazy mint tool.

