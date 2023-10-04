StarkWare delays initial unlocking of native StarkNet tokens

According to Foresight News, StarkWare has postponed the initial unlocking date of its native StarkNet (STRK) tokens from November 29, 2023, to April 15, 2024, as reported by The Block. The data comes from Etherscan, and it is currently unclear how many tokens are affected by the delay. The total supply of STRK tokens is 10 billion, and they are currently not tradable. A spokesperson for StarkWare commented on the delay, stating, 'We are focusing on technical construction. We will update the roadmap as needed, which also includes updates to the lock-up period.' Sources claim that the first batch of unlocked tokens belongs to StarkWare's core contributors, early supporters of the ecosystem, and employees.

View full text