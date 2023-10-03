Factors and Predictions for Bitcoin's Price in Q4 2023

According to CryptoPotato, various factors could impact the price of Bitcoin in the last quarter of 2023, including macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and market sentiment. The possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the US could also play a significant role in driving short-term BTC rallies. Predictions for Bitcoin's price range from $120,000 to $150,000 in the coming years, with the BTC halving event in 2024 considered a potential catalyst. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, economic crises, and rising interest rates have impacted BTC's price in the past. The overall improvement of the global economy or the Fed's possible pivot from its anti-inflationary policy could lead to a Bitcoin rally. Regulatory developments, such as the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, could change trends and indicate that the industry has significant advancement potential in the world's largest economy. Market sentiment, endorsements from influential figures, and technical analysis could also drive short-term BTC rallies. Experts and well-known individuals have recently envisioned a bright future for Bitcoin, seeing it trading at a new all-time high. Robert Kiyosaki, an American investor and author of the book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' recently predicted that BTC could soar to $120,000 in 2024 as the US dollar 'will die.' Adam Back (CEO of Blockstream), Tom Lee (Managing Partner at Fundstrat), and Anthony Scaramucci (former White House official) have also laid out similar forecasts. The BTC halving scheduled for the spring of 2024 could prompt a bull run, with analysts at Pantera Capital predicting the asset could reach $150,000 as a result of the event.

View full text