US DOJ targets Chinese businesses and employees in fentanyl trafficking case linked to cryptocurrency payments

Binance News
2023-10-03 20:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has targeted several Chinese businesses and their employees in the latest round of charges tied to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, a network that relied on cryptocurrency payments. In addition to the criminal case, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a list of Chinese nationals on Tuesday, identifying 16 associated crypto wallets in the action. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo stated in a press conference that they have identified and blocked over a dozen virtual currency wallets associated with these actors. The blocked wallets, which received millions of USD funds over hundreds of deposits, illustrate the scope and scale of the operation targeted. The DOJ cracked down on a Florida network of 28 businesses and individuals it said was involved in producing fentanyl and methamphetamine and the sale of precursor chemicals used to make the illegal drugs. A DOJ statement revealed that these companies tend to use cryptocurrency transactions to conceal their identities and the location and movement of their funds. The connection between crypto and the fentanyl trade has drawn heavy attention, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has called for new laws to shut down that pipeline of digital payments.
