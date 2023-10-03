Solana Attracts Institutional Investment for 27 Consecutive Weeks, Outperforming Altcoin Space: CoinShares

According to Decrypt: Solana, once known as the "Ethereum killer," has remained a favorite among institutional investors, running a streak of 27 consecutive weeks of inflows, according to the latest crypto report from CoinShares. Meanwhile, the broader altcoin market saw very little activity.

James Butterfill, CoinShares' Head of Research, outlined Solana's strong performance in 2023, which saw substantial buying over 27 weeks, against only four weeks of sell-offs. Institutional investors contributed another $5 million to Solana holdings in the past week, solidifying its position as the "most-loved altcoin" this year.

Butterfill attributed Solana's ascendancy to beneficial partnerships with major financial institutions, including payments juggernaut Visa. Despite lacking the user and developer numbers Ethereum possesses, Solana's ultra-fast, cheap payment capabilities have won investor favor.

Solana recently registered its highest total value locked (TVL) for the year at $338.82 million, as reported by DefiLlama. Additionally, its native token, SOL, has seen a week-long price surge of 20%, trading at $23.40.

Bitcoin, the dominant cryptocurrency, has also reversed its bearish trend, recording $20.4 million in inflows in the past week. Butterfill speculated this could be linked to the tense situation regarding government funding in Washington D.C., as well as the timing of the rise of the 10-year government bond.

However, it’s not all bullish momentum; the cryptocurrency market has been enduring painfully low volumes, averaging merely $3 billion daily — far from last year's $11 billion. The geographic disparity is also evident, with the U.S. recording $19 million in outflows, while Canada reported $17 million of inflows, and Europe saw $23 million worth of inflows.

On the flip side, Ethereum continues its unpopularity streak as 2023's "least-loved altcoin," marking seven weeks of consecutive outflows totaling $1.5 million, or $114 million year-to-date.



