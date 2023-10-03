Cryptocurrency assets see inflows for the first time in six weeks

According to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency assets experienced inflows for the first time in six weeks during the week of Sep. 22-28, as reported in the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report from European digital assets management firm CoinShares. Bitcoin was the biggest gainer with inflows in the amount of $20.4 million for the week. Solana took second place with $5 million as the only other asset to show inflows. According to CoinShares, this is its 27th week of inflows with only four weeks of outflows for 2023, making it "the most loved altcoin this year." On the other hand, Ethereum experienced outflows in the amount of $1.5 million, marking its seventh consecutive week of outflows and solidifying its status as "the least loved altcoin." CoinShares analysts attributed the lack of altcoin movement alongside Bitcoin's trend-breaking momentum to a combination of factors, including positive price momentum, fears over US government debt prices, and the recent quagmire over government funding. Geographically, Germany, Canada, and Switzerland led the charge for the week with inflows amounting to $17.7 million, $17.2 million, and $7.4 million respectively. The United States registered $18.5 million in outflows, with Sweden and Brazil following suit at $1.8 and $0.9 million outgoing respectively.

