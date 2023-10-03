Former Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky's Criminal Trial Set for September 2024

According to Cointelegraph, a New York court has scheduled the criminal trial of former Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky to begin on September 17, 2024. Judge John Koeltl announced the trial date during an October 3 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Mashinsky will remain free on $40-million bail throughout the legal proceedings, but his travel and certain financial transactions will continue to be largely restricted. The hearing marks some of the first developments in Mashinsky's criminal case since his arrest in July. Authorities have accused the former CEO of misleading Celsius investors and defrauding users out of billions of dollars. In September, the court froze many of Mashinsky's assets, including bank accounts and property. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

