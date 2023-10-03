Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

TXM Group to Introduce Bitcoin Futures Contracts on its Derivatives Trading Platform

Binance News
2023-10-03 17:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, TXM Group, the largest Canadian exchange, announced that its derivatives trading platform, Montréal Exchange (MX), will soon introduce bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts. The move is in response to the growing market demand for digital cryptocurrency asset classes and aims to provide investors with better vehicles to manage their exposure to bitcoin price movements. The futures will be cash-settled in U.S. dollars, meaning that dollars will change hands at settlement instead of the underlying instrument, which is bitcoin in this case. The futures settlement value will be determined by the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), which is crafted by CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk. This development comes as traditional financial firms continue to expand their digital asset services. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), already a key venue in the U.S. to trade BTC futures, added ether-to-bitcoin ratio futures to its lineup earlier this year.
View full text