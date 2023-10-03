TXM Group to Introduce Bitcoin Futures Contracts on its Derivatives Trading Platform

According to CoinDesk, TXM Group, the largest Canadian exchange, announced that its derivatives trading platform, Montréal Exchange (MX), will soon introduce bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts. The move is in response to the growing market demand for digital cryptocurrency asset classes and aims to provide investors with better vehicles to manage their exposure to bitcoin price movements. The futures will be cash-settled in U.S. dollars, meaning that dollars will change hands at settlement instead of the underlying instrument, which is bitcoin in this case. The futures settlement value will be determined by the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), which is crafted by CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk. This development comes as traditional financial firms continue to expand their digital asset services. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), already a key venue in the U.S. to trade BTC futures, added ether-to-bitcoin ratio futures to its lineup earlier this year.

View full text