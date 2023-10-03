Buy Crypto
OP Labs Launches Testnet Version of Fault-Proof System for Optimism Network

Binance News
2023-10-03 16:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, OP Labs, the developer of the Optimism network, has launched a testnet version of its fault-proof system. Once testing is complete, the system will enable a more decentralized and efficient Superchain. The new system is currently deployed to the Optimism Goerli network. At present, OP Stack-based networks, such as Optimism and Base, use centralized sequencers to bundle transactions and submit them to Ethereum. Users cannot submit fraud proofs to block the sequencer if it submits incorrect data, creating the possibility of fraudulent transactions being confirmed if an attacker can control it. L2Beat has warned of this risk in its report on Optimism, stating that users need to trust block proposers to submit correct L1 state roots. OP Labs claims the new fault-proof system will help fulfill the goal of decentralization for OP Stack networks. The system is designed to eventually enable secure bridging without central fallback. Additionally, the new system is modular, allowing each network to develop its own system for preventing fraud. It consists of three separate components: a fault-proof program (FPP), a fault-proof virtual machine (FPVM), and a dispute game protocol. These components can be implemented separately, opening up the possibility for each network to custom-build a fault-proof system. According to the post, this will create more diversity in the Optimism Superchain, ultimately making the whole ecosystem more secure. A network could even decide to use zero-knowledge proofs (ZK-proofs) as a type of fraud-proof, the team stated.
