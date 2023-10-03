Crypto community calls for removal of alleged Satoshi Nakamoto profile on social media platform

According to Cointelegraph, members of the crypto community have rallied behind a post calling for the removal of a profile on a social media platform that claims to be the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The post, made by user Pledditor, argues that both the account claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto and the account with the handle “Bitcoin” should be removed as they are breaching the platform’s terms of service for using "misleading and deceptive" identities. Pledditor highlighted the areas of the terms and conditions in which they believed the accounts to be violating, stating that users may not misappropriate the identity of individuals, groups, or organizations or use a fake identity to deceive others. The true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery, with many claims over the years, the most prominent being from Craig Wright. On July 21, a court in the United Kingdom granted Wright an appeal in the Bitcoin rights lawsuit, in which he claimed copyright to the Bitcoin white paper and database.

