Amanda Fabiano Leaves Galaxy Digital to Start Consulting Firm for Bitcoin Miners

Binance News
2023-10-03 13:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Amanda Fabiano, the former head of mining at cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital, has left the company to start her own consulting services firm, Fabiano Consulting. The new advisory firm aims to help bitcoin miners grow their businesses. Fabiano expressed her enthusiasm for working with companies in their growth stages and her eagerness to utilize her knowledge and background to assist others in their growth endeavors. Fabiano will be working with Compass Mining and Giga Energy, among others, as inaugural clients of her consulting business. She spent three years at Galaxy building up the firm’s mining business, offering operational and capital markets products. Prior to that, she was the director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments. One of her most significant undertakings at Galaxy was the acquisition of the Helios mining facility from Argo Blockchain last year, a deal worth nearly $100 million that saved the miner from bankruptcy and provided Galaxy with a mining capacity of 180 megawatts. With the Bitcoin network’s hashrate near an all-time high and the halving coming next year, Fabiano believes that miners need prudent strategies to grow their operations more than ever. She emphasized the importance of companies considering how they can position themselves for success in the current market conditions and the post-halving future.
