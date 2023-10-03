Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former MIT Alumnus and SoftBank Executive Launches Dirham-Backed Stablecoin

Binance News
2023-10-03 13:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Akshay Naheta, a former MIT alumnus and SoftBank executive, has launched a Dirham-backed stablecoin called DRAM. The stablecoin aims to provide countries experiencing high inflation with exposure to assets linked to the United Arab Emirates' native currency. DRAM was listed on decentralized finance protocols Uniswap and PancakeSwap on October 3rd. Naheta is the founder and CEO of Distributed Technologies Research (DTR), an Abu Dhabi-based company that has been developing the technology for a Dirham-backed stablecoin since October 2022. DRAM is an Ethereum ERC-20 token issued by DRAM Trust, a Hong Kong law-governed trust. An independent trustee responsible for approving token mints and burns is reportedly licensed and regulated under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Currently, DTR cannot offer DRAM in Hong Kong or within the United Arab Emirates, but Naheta indicates that conversations are ongoing to provide token liquidity for listing on centralized exchanges outside of those two jurisdictions. Regulatory parameters require that Dirham fiat reserves must be deposited before any DRAM tokens can be minted, with reserves reportedly held by regulated financial institutions. The DRAM website provides links to the stablecoin's smart contract addresses for Ethereum, BNB, and Arbitrum. The ETH token contract reflects a max total supply of 2 million DRAM at the time of publication, while the ARB contract reflects 499,999 DRAM and the BNB contract holds 2.5 million DRAM. Naheta shared that the link to AED (Dirham) was driven by the strong performance and attractiveness of the UAE economy and the desire for stable, digital asset investment options around this region. The UAE is emerging as a hub for the nascent cryptocurrency and wider Web3 space due to favorable regulatory frameworks that aim to foster financial innovation and adoption of digital assets.
View full text