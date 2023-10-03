Canadian startup Tenstorrent partners with Samsung for next-gen AI chiplets

According to Cointelegraph, Canadian startup Tenstorrent, which specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) processors, has announced a partnership with Samsung's chip manufacturing department. The collaboration aims to bring the next generation of AI chiplets to market, with Tenstorrent manufacturing chips and intellectual property for data centers. The deal involves using Samsung's advanced SF4X process and 4nm architecture to produce the next-gen chips, which will be developed as chiplets to be paired with other chiplets in one package. In August, Tenstorrent closed a $100 million funding round led by Samsung and automotive manufacturer Hyundai. The funds were earmarked for accelerating product development and design, AI chiplets, and a roadmap for machine learning software. The partnership comes amid intense competition to develop powerful AI chips for high-level AI systems, with Nvidia currently leading the market. However, Nvidia has faced scrutiny from French authorities in an antitrust investigation and export restrictions from the United States. Meanwhile, the U.S. has also made a multi-billion-dollar deal with Vietnam regarding AI chips and AI technology.

