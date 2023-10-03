Friend.Tech Users Report SIM Swap Attacks Resulting in Loss of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tokens

According to CoinDesk, some Friend.Tech users reported being victims of SIM swap attacks over the weekend, with attackers successfully draining thousands of dollars worth of tokens. The Friend.Tech code itself was not exploited, and no users are at immediate risk. The application allows holders to buy 'shares' of people who hold an account on X, granting buyers certain privileges. SIM swap attacks are a common occurrence and happen when criminals take control of a mobile phone by tricking service providers into connecting that phone number to a SIM card in the hacker's possession. Swapped phones can then be used for fraudulent activity. At least two users claimed they were targeted in a SIM swap attack, which allowed exploiters to drain over 42 ether (ETH), worth nearly $70,000 at current prices, in separate attacks. Friend.Tech has become one of the most popular crypto platforms this year, despite the bear market, generating steady revenues and profits for its creators. The application amassed over 100,000 users in under two weeks after going live. However, security risks remain a significant concern for any crypto platform. Hackers may employ techniques from smart contract manipulation or flash loan attacks to exploit wealthy users using traditional methods. Some Friend.Tech users have suggested adding security features, such as 2FA, a common SMS or code-based authentication service, to prevent a repeat of such attacks in the future.

