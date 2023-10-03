IOTA to undergo Stardust protocol upgrade and network fork

According to Foresight News, the blockchain network IOTA will undergo a Stardust protocol upgrade and network fork on October 4 at 14:00 Beijing time. The upgrade will introduce a tokenization framework and the ability to anchor L2 smart contract chains on top of it. In addition, the original IOTA network will be forked, resulting in an increased supply of IOTA based on the Stardust protocol version; IOTA Classic will also be based on the IOTA Stardust protocol but will retain the old supply. The fork is expected to result in a 4-hour downtime. After the Stardust upgrade, node operators should upgrade their software to the upcoming latest Hornet version, version 2.0.0.

