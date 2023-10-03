Arbitrum Launches Second Week of Odyssey Event with Interactive Tasks on TofuNFT and Aboard Exchange

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has announced the launch of the second week of its Odyssey event. This week's interactive tasks will take place on the NFT marketplace TofuNFT and the order book perpetual DEX Aboard Exchange. Upon completion of the tasks, users can claim the Galxe badge. The application period for claiming the badge will be open until 12 PM Eastern Time this Sunday (00:00 Beijing Time on October 8th).

