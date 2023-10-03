copy link
DWF Labs invests $7.5 million in AirDAO to promote ecosystem adoption
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has invested $7.5 million in AirDAO, with a one-year lock-up period and a 36-month unlocking plan, to promote the wider adoption of the AirDAO ecosystem. This follows a previous investment of $2 million by DWF Labs in AirDAO in September 2022. Both AirDAO and DWF Labs have jointly committed to providing a $1 million ecosystem investment fund to incentivize projects launched on AirDAO.
