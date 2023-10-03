copy link
Moonbirds' parent company PROOF announces team restructuring and upcoming releases
2023-10-03 08:53
According to Foresight News, Moonbirds' parent company PROOF has announced a team restructuring to ensure long-term survival, reducing its team size to 22 members. Additionally, PROOF revealed that it will soon release new products for the fall and winter seasons, including Talons, Grails V, and PROOF Collective art pieces.
