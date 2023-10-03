Shiba Inu's Layer-2 Solution Shibarium Nears 3 Million Completed Transactions

According to CryptoPotato, Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution of Shiba Inu, has reached nearly three million completed transactions and over 1.25 million wallet addresses within two months of its launch. The solution was introduced to reduce fees and enhance transaction speed, which might positively influence SHIB's market valuation as its use increases. Shibariumscan reveals that the total number of completed transactions has recently spiked to almost three million, with a success rate hovering between 0.97 and 0.99 for the past month. The total number of transactions, including pending, dropped, replaced, and failed ones, stands at approximately 3.3 million. The number of wallet addresses has also been gradually rising, with the latest data showing more than 1.25 million. Launched at the end of August, Shibarium aims to help Shiba Inu claim a top position in the realm of memecoins by lowering transaction fees and improving speed. Some analysts and experts, such as the pseudonymous Twitter user 'Shib Informer,' have argued that Shibarium's further advancement could positively affect SHIB's price, with additional utilization of the layer-2 scaling solution being among the key factors that could boost the memecoin's valuation in the future.

