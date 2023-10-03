Ripple CTO Reveals Father's One Million XRP Purchase at $0.005 in 2014

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's XRP is currently trading at around $0.50, after increasing 2% in the past week. XRP has been part of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization for years, meaning that early investors likely saw significant returns. One such investor is the father of Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who purchased over one million XRP in April 2014 from Justcoin at about half a penny per XRP. The $5,000 investment is now worth around $500,000, a return of almost 10,000%. The information was revealed in a recent post by cryptocurrency trader Alex Cobb, who asked his community about the lowest price they paid for a single XRP. Some people said they bought at $0.11 or $0.07, while Cobb himself said his "most legendary moment" was when he invested $1,000 at $0.12. Schwartz's response about his father's purchase received the most engagement. As for XRP's future, some analysts have made bold price predictions, with one suggesting it could reach $500 in the next few years. However, it remains to be seen how high XRP can go during the next bull market.

