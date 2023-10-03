copy link
Uniswap V3 Launches on Polkadot's Moonbeam Network
2023-10-03 07:03
According to Foresight News, Uniswap V3 has officially launched on the Polkadot parallel chain Moonbeam network. The integration of Uniswap and Moonbeam has received support from the Michigan Blockchain community and was approved by the Uniswap community in May. Wormhole has been chosen by Uniswap DAO as the preferred cross-chain protocol for deployment on Moonbeam, Celo, BNB, and Gnosis.
