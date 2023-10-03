copy link
create picture
more
Digishares raises $2 million for blockchain-based real estate tokenization platform
Binance News
2023-10-03 04:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Digishares, a real-world asset tokenization platform, has announced the completion of a $2 million funding round, including $1.2 million raised through crowdfunding platform Republic. The specific investors have not been disclosed. Digishares stated that the new funds will be used to launch its blockchain-based real estate real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trading market, 'RealTstate.Exchange'. The platform will support 24/7 trading and control corporate behavior through smart contracts to ensure transparency.
View full text