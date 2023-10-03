Digishares raises $2 million for blockchain-based real estate tokenization platform

According to Foresight News, Digishares, a real-world asset tokenization platform, has announced the completion of a $2 million funding round, including $1.2 million raised through crowdfunding platform Republic. The specific investors have not been disclosed. Digishares stated that the new funds will be used to launch its blockchain-based real estate real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trading market, 'RealTstate.Exchange'. The platform will support 24/7 trading and control corporate behavior through smart contracts to ensure transparency.

