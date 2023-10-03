Chainlink Launches Automation 2.0 and Functions on Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the launch of Chainlink Automation 2.0 and Chainlink Functions (beta) on its mainnet. The new version of Chainlink Automation allows developers to perform off-chain smart contract computations in a verifiable and highly reliable manner, enabling Web3 use case automation support and reducing gas costs. Chainlink Functions, on the other hand, enable smart contracts to support application programming interfaces (APIs) without the need for servers, allowing access to API data, AI models, cloud services, and more.

