US regulatory agencies issue joint investor alert on crypto assets and sustainable finance

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), National Futures Association (NFA), Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) have jointly released an investor alert for 'World Investor Week 2023', covering three main themes: investor resilience, crypto assets, and sustainable finance. The alert states that investors should be aware of the potential extreme volatility and speculative nature of crypto asset investments. Platforms for buying, selling, borrowing, or lending these assets may lack protection. Providers of crypto asset investments or services may not comply with applicable laws, including federal securities laws. For individual investors involved in transactions involving crypto assets (including crypto asset securities), the risk of loss remains significant.

