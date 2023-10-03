NexGami Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Polygon-based GameFi platform NexGami (formerly known as Light eSports and MetaVirus Games) has announced the completion of a $2 million seed funding round, with a post-investment valuation of $20 million. The round saw participation from Polygon Ventures, Fundamental Labs, and Ledger Capital. NexGami primarily provides seamless integration solutions for gaming products on the Polygon blockchain. The company plans to use the newly raised funds to enhance user gaming experience and focus on the esports ecosystem.

