Volatility Shares Cancels Plans for Ethereum Futures ETF

According to Foresight News, Volatility Shares co-founder Justin Young confirmed that the company has canceled its plans to launch an Ethereum futures ETF. He stated that 'we do not see an opportunity at this point in time'. When asked if the company still plans to launch an Ethereum futures ETF later, Young said they will continue to apply, but the timeline for the application is yet to be determined. Foresight News previously reported that sources claimed Volatility Shares abandoned its Ethereum futures ETF plans due to losing the first-mover advantage.

