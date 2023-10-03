copy link
create picture
more
FCF Pay announces support for cryptocurrency purchases of Mercedes-Benz
Binance News
2023-10-03 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment provider FCF Pay has announced that it will support its users in purchasing Mercedes-Benz vehicles using cryptocurrencies. The supported currencies include BTC, ETH, BNB, XLM, DOGE, and FLOKI.
View full text