Chainalysis to lay off 150 employees, focusing on government contracts

According to Foresight News, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis is planning to lay off around 150 employees, slightly more than 15% of its total workforce of 900. The reason for the layoffs is the company's decision to withdraw from several markets and focus on more stable government contract businesses, which currently account for 70% of Chainalysis' revenue. This is the second round of layoffs for the company. In April this year, Chainalysis announced the layoff of about 44 employees, representing 4.8% of its total workforce. Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager stated that most of the layoffs will once again come from the private sector's marketing and business development teams.

