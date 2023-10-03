Bitwise Asset Management launches two Ethereum futures ETFs

According to Foresight News, Bitwise Asset Management has announced the launch of two first-of-their-kind Ethereum futures ETFs, the Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) and the Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP). For the first time, investors can invest in Ethereum futures through regulated ETFs. The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (ticker symbol: AETH) invests in regulated CME Ethereum futures, focusing on front-month contracts. The Bitcoin and Ethereum Equal Weight Strategy ETF (ticker symbol: BTOP) provides equal exposure to regulated CME Bitcoin futures and CME Ethereum futures. Both ETFs have the Bank of New York Mellon as their fund custodian and have an expense ratio of 0.85%.

View full text