JPMorgan CEO: AI could replace humans in certain roles

According to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes that artificial intelligence (AI) could be applied to every single process of the firm's operations and may replace humans in certain roles. In an interview with Bloomberg on October 2, Dimon said he expects to see various models, tools, and technology for AI in the future. He added that AI is already being applied to processes such as errors, trading, hedging, research, and databases at JPMorgan. Dimon acknowledged that AI could replace some jobs, but emphasized that technology has always done so. He also expressed concern about AI being used by malicious actors, particularly in cyberspace, but is hopeful that legal guardrails will curtail such conduct over time. If JPMorgan replaces employees with AI, Dimon hopes to redeploy displaced workers in more suitable work environments, such as different branches or functions.

