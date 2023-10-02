Buy Crypto
Significant Token Releases Expected in October for Axie Infinity, Optimism, and Aptos

Binance News
2023-10-02 15:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, October is shaping up to be an important month for several major projects, including Axie Infinity, Optimism, and Aptos, as they prepare for significant token releases. Collectively, the three projects are set to release over $130 million into the market, with Axie Infinity experiencing the largest increase in the circulating supply of its AXS token at 11.5%. Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based NFT game, leads the token unlocks this month. Data from TokenUnlocks indicates that the project will release 15.1 million AXS tokens on October 20, representing 11.5% of its circulating supply and valued at approximately $71.8 million. The distribution of these tokens will primarily benefit the project's team, who will receive $28.9 million, followed by $16.3 million allocated to staking rewards, $16 million for play-to-earn incentives, $8 million for an ecosystem fund, and $2.6 million going to advisors. Optimism is also set to unlock tokens this month. On October 30, 24.2 million OP tokens, equivalent to 3% of its circulating supply, will be released, with a total value of $35.3 million. Of this amount, $18.6 million will be allocated to core contributors, and $16.7 million will go to investors. Aptos will release 4.5 million APT tokens on October 12, equivalent to 1.91% of its circulating supply and valued at approximately $26 million. The community will receive most of these tokens, with $18.4 million allocated, while $7.6 million will go to the Aptos Foundation. Other significant ventures releasing tokens in October include ApeCoin ($19.7 million), Sui ($17.2 million), ImmutableX ($11 million), and dYdX ($4.5 million). In November, Avalanche is preparing for a token unlock, with approximately $93.5 million of AVAX tokens, equivalent to 2.7% of the circulating supply, set to be released on November 24.
