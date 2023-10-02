copy link
Grayscale Investments and NYSE Arca apply to convert Ethereum trust fund into ETF
2023-10-02 12:43
According to Foresight News, Grayscale Investments has partnered with NYSE Arca to apply for the conversion of Grayscale's Ethereum trust fund into an Ethereum spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).
