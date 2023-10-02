copy link
GSR Markets receives in-principle approval for large payment institution license in Singapore
2023-10-02 12:33
According to Foresight News, GSR Markets, a subsidiary of cryptocurrency market maker GSR, has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its application for a large payment institution license. GSR stated that it is working towards obtaining the full license.
