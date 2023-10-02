Space and Time's Proof of SQL to Run Natively on Chainlink Nodes

According to CoinDesk, Space and Time (SxT), a Web3 data warehouse, announced at Chainlink's SmartCon conference that its Proof of SQL, a zk-proof for SQL queries, will natively run its zk-Verifier on Chainlink nodes. This integration will enable verifiable, zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises. As a result, SxT is now the preferred data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem, enhancing trustlessness and decentralization. The Proof of SQL Verifier will run natively on Chainlink nodes, allowing the Chainlink Network to reach consensus on untampered query results.

