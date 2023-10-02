copy link
Digital asset investment products see net inflows of $212 million
2023-10-02 11:53
According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that last week, digital asset investment products experienced net inflows of $212 million, ending a six-week streak of outflows. Bitcoin investment products saw net inflows of $204 million, while Ethereum investment products experienced net outflows of $1.5 million. Investment products shorting Bitcoin also had net outflows of $1.5 million, and Solana investment products recorded net inflows of $51 million.
