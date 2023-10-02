copy link
UBS launches tokenized money market fund pilot on Ethereum in Singapore
2023-10-02 11:44
According to Foresight News, UBS has launched a pilot for a tokenized money market fund on the Ethereum blockchain in Singapore. The pilot allows UBS Asset Management to test various on-chain fund activities, including subscriptions and redemptions. UBS stated that the tokenized money market fund pilot is part of Project Guardian, an industry collaboration initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
