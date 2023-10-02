Buy Crypto
Former Galaxy Digital executive Tim Grant establishes cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Deus X Capital

Binance News
2023-10-02 08:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, former Galaxy Digital executive Tim Grant has founded a cryptocurrency-focused investment company called Deus X Capital. The firm has already accumulated $1 billion in investment assets and capital, which will be deployed in private equity, venture capital, venture building, and fund allocation. Deus X Capital's announcement reveals that it invests globally, with operations in Malta, London, and the United Arab Emirates. Deus X Capital's current investments include its wholly-owned Netrios, as well as stakes in Hilbert Group and Galaxy, and venture investments in SEBA, HAYVN, and Cryptochill. The firm has also allocated funds to hedge funds in the sector, though the specific amount has not been disclosed. Cryptocurrency market maker AlphaLab40 will be Deus X's first incubation project. Tim Grant, who previously served as the head of Galaxy Digital for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will assume the role of CEO at Deus X Capital, while Stuart Connolly, formerly of Red Acre Ventures, will serve as Chief Investment Officer.
